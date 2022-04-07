Possible raid gear vendors added to WoW: Shadowlands Patch 9.2.5 PTR

Three NPCs have been added to the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands PTR, each of which appears to be a placeholder for vendors selling raid-quality gear. The three vendors each have titles thematically named after the expansion’s three raids: Castle Nathria, the Sanctum of Domination, and the Sepulcher of the First Ones, suggesting they could supply players with raid gear in the future.

On the current build of the WoW PTR, the NPCs only sell Callous Hide, Elethium Ore, Lightless Silk, Korthite Crystals, and Progenitor Essentia. However, their titles—“Sire Supplier,” “Domination Dealer,” and “Fence of the First Ones”—do suggest in a future build, they could have gear from Shadowlands raids available to purchase.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In Shadowlands season four, Blizzard plans to make all three raids from the expansion relevant by scaling them up to players’ current item levels, as well as by adding an affix system similar to the one found in Mythic+ dungeons. Shadowlands season four is set to be released later in 2022.

The three NPCs can currently be found next to the Great Vault in Oribos on the WoW PTR, which is currently set to a testable version of Patch 9.2.5.

These vendors have not yet appeared in the live version of World of Warcraft.