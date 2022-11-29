Players race to World First level 70 in WoW Dragonflight in just a matter of hours

Meanwhile, others can't even get logged in.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has only been out for a matter of hours (if you could even login) and already a swath of players have reached the game’s new level cap, 70. As reported by Method’s Race to World First broadcast, the first group of players to hit the mark was a five-stack of Korean players which included Adelio7.

The group included a Demon Hunter, Hunter, and three Druids. The effort took the group two hours and 25 minutes, with all players hitting the mark at virtually the same time as they simultaneously turned in a quest.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/Adelio7

Since that point, a number of other high-profile players have hit 70 including raiding Race to World First fan favorites and MDI champions like Gingi, Meeres, and Naowh.

Given the state of the game right now, it appears as though perhaps the biggest challenge in hitting level 70 is going to be logging into the game in the first place. Shortly after the expansion went live, numerous players experienced issues getting on their respective servers.

Around 45 minutes after the Dragonflight launch, Blizzard addressed the situation with a post to Twitter stating it was investigating issues that were leading to failed WoW login attempts.

While it’s certainly nice to have the bragging right of hitting 70 first, the ease and speed with which the feat can be achieved combined with the diminished competition due to server problems might make the accomplishment feel slightly less special than it has in previous expansions.

With the raid Race to World First in Vault of the Incarnates just two short weeks away, there will be ample opportunity for players to find more World First glory soon.