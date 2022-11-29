Like clockwork, WoW servers nosedive as Dragonflight expansion takes flight around the globe

MMO launches are often a hot mess due to the sheer number of players trying to log into the servers. It’s an inevitable reality of the situation. The servers can only let in so many people at one time. And, unfortunately, that classic MMO trend has continued with the launch of World of Warcraft Dragonflight on Monday, Nov. 28.

People have had trouble logging in. It’s taken some WoW players a long time to connect, and others haven’t been able to connect at all.

Blizzard has confirmed they’re aware of the issue, and are already looking for ways to fix it

[#Dragonflight] We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) November 28, 2022

There were also widespread reports of servers going down, particularly in Europe, although most seem to be back online now. Area-52, Hyjal, Ravencrest, and Terokkar were among those that were affected.

At this stage, it’s unclear how long it will take for Blizzard to get to the bottom of the login issues, though.

Scheduled maintenance has already been locked in between 7am and 8am PST on Nov. 29, though that’s likely not related to the issue at hand. A fix should come sooner than that.

It’s a bit hit-and-miss in terms of who has been affected by the login issues.

Some players have had no trouble at all, while others have had their Dragonflight launch experience tainted—and they’re certainly not thrilled about being the unfortunate ones missing out.

“I have seven friends who are logged in and already level 61. I was disconnected mid-combat and now I can’t log back in,” said one player.” Thanks! I don’t get to game with my friends and they are all chatting about questing. Feels great being left out!”

“How do y’all manage this every launch?” said another.

Blizzard has been hosting WoW launches for the better part of 18 years, but it seems the huge spike in popularity for Dragonflight still managed to catch them off guard.