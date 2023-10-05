OTK’s WoW Hardcore duel-to-death tournament boasts huge $100k prize pool anyone can win

The winner gets a whopping $50,000. How far would you get?

WoW Hardcore players can sign up to fight to the death in an upcoming Mak’Gora tournament, hosted by streamer group OTK Network in collaboration with PC builder Starforge. If you want to put your WoW dueling skills to the test in a high-stakes event with stacks of cash up for grabs, this might be the tournament for you.

The OTK/Starforge Mak’Gora event runs throughout October and will require players to level up dedicated dueling characters from 1 to 60. It’s split into three stages: Leveling, Qualifiers, and the renowned Mak’Gora Finals.

Sign-ups open on Oct. 6. After registering, contenders will need to make a fresh, dedicated Horde character on the Skull Rock server (NA), and have until Oct. 30 to get to level 60 and prepare for the tournament. Then, on Oct. 30, all participating level 60 characters will fight in qualifying duels until just 32 players remain.

The finals take place on Oct. 31 and will see the 32 remaining fighters dueling to the death until just one is left standing. Both the Qualifiers and Mak’Gora Finals stages will be streamed live on Twitch, starting from 12pm CT on Oct. 30 and 31. Tune into Xaryu, Sodapoppin, or Esfand to watch.

WoW Hardcore is nothing short of a sensation, as gamers all over the world are jumping back into Azeroth to see how far they can get before inevitably kicking the bucket. The threat of permanent death completely changes how Classic WoW feels to play, and exciting tournaments like this prove that WoW’s community is stronger than ever.

With such a generous prize pool, the OTK/Starforge Mak’Gora tournament is certain to brew up a storm. Anyone can sign up, and anyone can win, but above all, the biggest challenge will be making a competent and capable character in such a short time.

