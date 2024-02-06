OTK hosting WoW Season of Discovery tournament after huge success of Mak’gora duels

After the smashing success of One True King’s Mak’gora tournament in October 2023, the organizer is hosting the first World of Warcraft Season of Discovery tournament.

On Feb. 5, OTK network announced the first tournament of Season of Discovery in a post on X (previously known as Twitter). It will take place during phase two when players reach level 40, gear up, and collect their Runes.

In total, 32 Season of Discovery players will fight for a prize pool of $20,000, with the event held in a special arena. Drafting will be held on March 15, and March 16 is reserved for the finals. Other details surrounding the tournament, including qualifications, contestants, and the official ruleset have yet to be revealed, but OTK will surely share more info further down the line.

Mak’gora tournament was packed with sweat, tears, and laughter. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It remains to be seen if the second OTK tournament will be as successful as the Mak’gora tournament. WoW players had almost a month to level up characters, but many contestants had to start from level one again because they died in the Hardcore mode. The tournament was full of highlights, and the iconic grand finals duel between Ziqo and Snutz is one of the most iconic moments in recent WoW history.

Season of Discovery tournament is guaranteed fun, but you still have to wait for phase two to drop on Feb. 8. It will introduce the Blood Moon event, Gnomeregan as the second 10-man raid, new Runes, and plenty of other content Blizzard has tried to keep a secret.