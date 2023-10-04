WoW streamer Ziqo tragically loses 2 Hardcore characters in a matter of minutes

World of Warcraft streamer and caster Mohamed “Ziqo” Beshir lost not one but two Hardcore characters in a tragic incident on Oct. 3

While casually taking his lowbie Warrior character Brickasso to the Gurubashi Arena in Stranglethorn Vale, a Rogue ruthlessly snuck up on him and slayed him. His little level 22 Warrior only wanted to loot the chest and get out of there, but destiny had other plans for him.

In an act of revenge, he switched to his Mage. But right in the middle of a tense one-vs-one with the Rogue, another popped out of nowhere, finished him off, and sent him back to Brill as well.

Ziqo, naturally, was a sport about the situation, calmly accepting his death.

“If it takes two raid-buffed and world-buffed Rogues to take me down, I can live with that,” Ziqo said, wrapping up his run packed with adventures, raiding, joy, laughter, and duels to death.

But that’s the entire spirit of WoW Hardcore. You never know when you’ll die and you never expect it, but when it happens, oh boy, does it hurt.

If you haven’t been following Ziqo’s Hardcore journey, here’s what it looked like. On Sept. 26, Ziqo reached level 60 on his Mage. Soon after his Mage began raiding and rediscovering the old world of Azeroth through the Hardcore lens, Ziqo started leveling a new character—Brickasso. To speed up the leveling process, Ziqo often escorted Brickasso into Gurubashi Arena, dungeons, and other zones to get exquisite loot. Sooner or later, this had to end tragically.

Ziqo is now back in Brill, grinding and farming all those standing in his way, and he’s already level 12. A long road lies ahead of his new Undead Mage.

