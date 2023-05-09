One unique Dragonriding customization will be available for the select few in WoW Patch 10.1

Dragonriding is, by far, the best feature World of Warcraft players got in the past few years. Not only is this the new and improved iteration of regular flying, but it’s fully customizable, giving you the freedom to create your own unique Dragonriding mount. Normally, customizations are highly-accessible to all players, but in Patch 10.1 it seems like one distinctive customization will be reserved for a select few.

WoW database and guide site Wowhead did some digging on May 8 and discovered that full-body Highland Drake customization will only drop in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible on Mythic difficulty from Scalecommander Sarkareth.

Designed in the image of the first Aberrus boss, Kazzara, the Hellforged, this limited Dragonriding customization will leave many WoW players disappointed as it won’t be that easy to get. In Vault of the Incarnates, WoW players could obtain Renewed Proto-Drake: Embodiment of the Storm-Eater full-body customization from Raszageth on any difficulty, including Raid Finder.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s safe to assume that this decision didn’t come lightly, but Blizzard most likely wants to recognise the most skilled players with a one-of-a-kind reward for achieving such a praise-worthy feat. In the previous expansion, the high-end raiders who defeated the final boss on Mythic difficulty would earn a unique mount, but this time around, it will be Dragonriding customization.

Although it can be said that Mythic raiders deserve a unique reward for achieving such an amazing feat, casual players will surely be disappointed as they won’t be able to add this unique customization to their collection.

This new Highland Drake full-body customization will become available on May 9 for North American players and on May 10 for European players, but you can expect to see it around Valdrakken for the first time once Aberrus Race to World First comes to a close and the first Mythic Scalecommander Sarkareth loot is evenly distributed among the raiding elite.