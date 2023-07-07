One of LoL’s trademark gameplay features is coming to WoW Dragonflight in future patch

It’s rare that League of Legends and World of Warcraft ever have any kind of crossover effect in the way they’re developed. But in an upcoming WoW Dragonflight patch, one of League’s most prominent gameplay utilities is coming to WoW. In Patch 10.1.7, pings are being added to WoW, allowing players to communicate with one another faster and more effectively.

In an interview with Team Liquid raid leader Maximum, WoW developer Morgan Day confirmed today that the dev team is working on a ping system to allow players to communicate more effectively with each other.

Anyone familiar with MOBA games like League or Dota 2 should recognize pings. Instead of having to type out an in-game callout or what you’re feeling, you can use a hotkey to mark a spot on the map and your teammates will be alerted with a corresponding message. Pings usually come along with a relatively loud noise that’s different from anything you’d hear in the second-to-second gameplay process, so they stand out and grab the attention of anyone in need of an attention boost.

In WoW, pings will appear directly on your screen in-game, marking locations or targets much quicker than options like raid markers or typed callouts would. Day said different options for the ping system will be available, just as they are in other games.

League of Legends expanded its ping interface immensely earlier this year, allowing for many different ways for players to communicate with one another on-the-fly. And soon, that technology will be coming to WoW.

Pings are confirmed to be arriving in Patch 10.1.7, which is currently slated to go live in the fall, according to Blizzard’s WoW Dragonflight 2023 content roadmap. The game’s next patch, Patch 10.1.5, will be released this upcoming Tuesday, July 11.

