Image Credit: Bethesda
Warlock in the demonic form using the Metamorphosis ability
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

‘No skill, just RNG’: Fans turn on one of WoW’s best classes in Season of Discovery

How the mighty have fallen.
Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 02:29 am

Blizzard intended the World of Warcraft Season of Discovery to reinvigorate a passion for Classic while changing the formula. Unfortunately, this revamp has not been kind to the Warlock class.

What started as a simple rant post on Reddit quickly turned into a venting station for frustrated WoW SoD players who ended up playing as a Warlock. While there are many reasons why players are frustrated with the class, the main reason seems to be how Warlocks acquire the Felguard Rune, an item that teaches you how to summon a Felguard companion.

Players first had to find an Explorer Imp, which was random, then find an unoccupied Rune Portal in one of the zones, which was also a game of chance, and finally send in an Explorer Imp for a chance to obtain the Felguard rune, provided the Imp even comes back.

A female Human Warlock prepares a spell. She is located on the Illidari Redoubt just beyond Dalaran in the Broken Isles. Near her is a Voidwalker and Demonic Gateway.
Too much RNG just isn’t fun for WoW players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The amount of RNG involved in this entire process is quite severe, even for SoD. Some players even said they gave up entirely on playing because of this.

“This was, without a doubt, my biggest head-scratch moment from this entire phase. – someone who was trying to main a lock,” one of the top commenters wrote.

This was the case back in SoD season three, and while things are looking up in season four, which just kicked off, dedicated Warlock players still remember the frustration.

Season of Discovery is coming to a close with season four, and it’s unclear how exactly the WoW community feels about the event. We still remember the long queue times when season one kicked off, only to see more than half of the playerbase drop by the end of season two. Perhaps SoD will be remembered as a fun phase in WoW Classic history, or it might become as hated as WoW Shadowlands.

Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.