New WoW store bundle mount could return as future Trading Post reward, Blizzard teases

The newest bundle of items in World of Warcraft can now be purchased in the in-game shop for real-life currency—or you can go ahead and wait a few months and hope it gets added to the Trading Post at some point in the distant future.

The Twilight Pack, which includes a full set of purple cosmetic witch-themed armor, as well as a new mount, the Twilight Sky Prowler, is available now in the WoW shop for $30. But Blizzard has been relatively distinct with its teasing of the bundle and the possibility that its items might get added to the Trading Post at some point in the future as a free reward. In both the promo for the Twilight Pack on the WoW website, as well as the page for the item itself in the in-game shop, Blizzard has mentioned the Trading Post as a possibility for the bundle, and that its contents could come back to the game via the Trading Post—but only once three months have passed after the Twilight Pack has left the shop.

The Twilight Pack is currently available in the WoW shop through the end of February. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Twilight Pack was added to the game yesterday, Feb. 1, and will only be available to purchase in World of Warcraft through the end of the month. Once February—which has an extra day this year, by the way—ends, the Twilight Pack will be removed from the shop “indefinitely.”

Blizzard has teased that no sooner than three months after its removal, the Twilight Pack and the Twilight Sky Prowler mount could make a potential comeback to World of Warcraft. It’s a matter of how long you’re willing to wait for the mount and the transmog set to come back into the game, though, because there is the distant possibility that the Twilight Pack never returns. If you love the look of this witchy armor and the deep purple mount enough to spend actual money on it instead of Trader’s Tender, that could be the move best suited for you.

WoW’s Trading Post is famous for adding new mounts, items, and rewards to the game, and even bringing back older mounts free of charge. You can earn currency for the Trading Post and spend it on these limited-time items by completing activities in the game on a rotating month-by-month basis. If that’s more your speed than spending real money on a WoW mount, we recommend waiting until the contents of the Twilight Pack (likely) hit the Trading Post.