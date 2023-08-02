List of all Work It Trial of Style quests in WoW Dragonflight

Do you have an incredible collection of transmogs, but you don’t get a chance to show it off that often? Luckily for you, Trial of Style is back in town and this time around it will keep you busy a while longer because you need to complete Work It quest for the Trading Post.

Work It Trial of Style quest tasks you with traveling across the Dragon Isles and using your emotes while being photographed. In total, there are 12 Work It Trial of Style quests, all sharing the name, but scattered around the Dragon Isles.

So, here’s the full list of Work it Trial of Style quests and the exact locations at which you can find them on the Dragon Isles.

How to complete Work It Trial of Style quests

After you approach a Trial of Style NPC and accept the Work It quest, move to be right in front of them and follow their instructions. Normally, they will ask you to dance, smile, or flex your muscles, so you need to use that emote by, for example, typing in “/dance” in the chat box to perform that action. You’ll need to perform three actions in a row and remember to listen to instructions because they can vary from NPC to NPC.

Related: All August Trading Post activities in WoW Dragonflight

List and locations of all Work It Trial of Style quests

/way Valdrakken 54, 59 Cataloger Alexia

/way Thaldraszus 72, 55 Cataloger Wilson

/way The Azure Span: Dragon Isles 57, 15 Cataloger Ryler

/way The Azure Span: Dragon Isles 14, 49 Cataloger Ro

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 29, 55 Cataloger Grazewell

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 60, 38 Cataloger Sweetbreeze

/way The Waking Shores 47, 83 Cataloger Silverstream

/way The Waking Shores 57, 68 Cataloger Berulean

/way The Forbidden Reach 36, 57 Cataloger Sprocketspark

/way The Forbidden Reach 63, 51 Cataloger Sparkyboom

/way Zaralek Cavern Dragon Isles 57, 58 Cataloger Fairshot

/way Zaralek Cavern Dragon Isles 50, 25 Cataloger Sandia

About the author