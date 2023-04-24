Latest WoW stats show which specs struggled the most with Thundering affix

After five joyous months of wiping in Ruby Life Pools and trying to stop Raszageth the Storm-Eater from completing the foul ritual to free her cousins, we’re at the end of Dragonflight season one. This World of Warcraft season was a ride thanks to Blizzard Entertainment repeatedly tweaking both classes and dungeons. Now we’re at the end of the season, let’s take a look at which classes had the hardest time with seasonal affix Thundering.

Looking at Wowhead’s post from April 22 where WoW casters and streamers Tristan “Dratnos” Killeen and Krista broke down Thundering in Dragonflight season one, we can see detailed stats on which classes were most prone to falling victim to Thundering.

The spec that endured most Primal Overload stuns is, believe it or not, Guardian Druid. Then, we have Protection Paladins, Vengeance Demon Hunters, Demonology Warlocks, and Protection Warriors. With the exception of Warlock, these classes are predominately tanks and are generally busy tanking the pack, moving it, CCing, and interrupting that they can’t find time to move and clear the debuff.

On the other side of the spectrum, we have Subletly and Survival Rogues, Arms Warriors, Unholy Death Knights, and Enhancement Shamans. If we look closer at the specs that were stunned the least by Thundering, you’ll notice they’re all melee DPS and can easily cleanse the debuff with tanks or dash to ranged classes.

Further looking at the statistics Dratnos and Krista pulled out, you’ll notice there’s a strong correlation between the dungeon you’re doing and the weekly affixes. While the dungeon with the most Primal Overload stuns is the Azure Vault, the most dangerous affix paired with Thundering proved to be Raging.

Thundering, together with other seasonal affixes, is retiring with the beginning of Dragonflight season two on May 9. Patch 10.1, however, begins on May 2, so you’ll be busy discovering Zaralek Caverns and befriending creatures dwelling there until the new season brings new a dungeon rotation, new affixes, and plenty of exciting changes to spice up the meta.