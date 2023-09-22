It turns out Gnomes have a secret racial passive in World of Warcraft—sort of

You have to be this tall to ride this train.

World of Warcraft is almost a decade old, but there are still parts of the map that are yet to be discovered. Recently, a daring Gnome player ventured into a “mini-cave,” accessible exclusively to characters of similar stature, making it an ideal hiding spot to outmaneuver melee adversaries.

This unique cave is located near the Extermination World Quest, and it’s a cozy little space that can welcome a few Gnomes, Vulperas, and Goblins.

Whether this was an intentional feature added by Blizzard remains a mystery. However, it would make complete sense if it was. Shorter classes in WoW deal with struggles that others may not be aware of at all, like drowning in puddles, or getting stuck in the unlikeliest of places.

Giving them access to random pint-sized caves could be seen as a way to offset their disadvantages, and it’s also a secret that Gnome, Vulpera, and Goblin players will want to keep under the radar to avoid other races carrying around toys or elixirs that can shrink them in size allowing them to invade their spaces.

There should be many other caves that are yet to be explored and which can only be discovered by races close to the ground. This discovery also highlights the importance of knowing the terrain and how it can be turned into an advantage against players who just run around and chase the closest targets.

Should your pursuit lead you to a Gnome, Vulpera, or Goblin, think twice before blindly following them, as that chase might lead you to a tiny cave such as this one where there could be lots waiting in ambush.

