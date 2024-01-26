How will Blizzard layoffs affect World of Warcraft?

On Jan. 25, Microsoft laid off 1,900 Activision Blizzard, Xbox, and ZeniMax employees. Many people lost their jobs and several departments were cut. Understandably, many fans wondering what will happen to World of Warcraft.

Before we dive into the future of WoW after the massive layoffs, let me quickly remind you what’s in store in 2024. First, Dragonflight is wrapping up, and the next expansion, The War Within, is set to release later this year.

On the WoW Classic side, fans can expect Cataclysm Classic as well as the self-found mode for Hardcore, and more phases for Season of Discovery. Given that Microsoft drastically cut its employee numbers, players are curious to know whether all the planned WoW content is still on its way.

What will happen to WoW Dragonflight and The War Within after the layoffs?

This is the official Blizzard patch roadmap for 2024. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

On Jan. 25, soon after the news about the layoffs hit the Internet, executive producer and vice president for WoW, Holly Longdale, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that plans for Dragonflight and The War Within aren’t changing. This means that the patch roadmap is still accurate, and you can expect patches to roll out with a regular cadence.

On top of this, it seems all planned features will still come to WoW, and you don’t have any reason to worry.

What will happen to WoW Classic and Cataclysm Classic after the layoffs?

WoW Classic Roadmap. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The same post from Holly Longdale mentions WoW Classic, and confirms all planned content should remain intact. I believe this is referring to WoW Classic Hardcore, Cataclysm Classic, and even Season of Discovery.

These are the only news currently available, and if content cuts will be made, you’ll surely read more about them here. This article will be updated if we find out more details about WoW that weren’t announced on Jan. 25.