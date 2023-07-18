How to watch WoW Great Push 2023

Just like every year, World of Warcraft is hosting The Great Push, also known as the Mythic Dungeon International. During the event, teams all across the globe have one thing on their mind—pushing and timing Mythic+ dungeons before the opposing team. But, finding the best stream Great Push stream that just clicks with you can be really hard.

Hosted by icons of WoW like Tristan “Dratnos” Killeen and Caroline “Naguura” Forer, The Great Push is a special time of the year for all Mythic+ players because we get to absorb tips and tricks from high-end players you normally don’t see in your runs. As is tradition, The Great Push will have a handsome prize pool and the most cohesive and well-practiced team will take the title of the MDI champion home.

No matter if you just want to watch for fun, or you really need to improve your routing, here’s how you can watch The Great Push.

The Great Push starts on July 21 and lasts until August 20

The Great Push first bracket, Proving Grounds, took place from July 5 to July 10. Each weekend will be reserved for one group with the weekend on Aug 11 being for AWC finals and Aug 20 marking the end of TGP finals.

Here’s the official schedule:

July 5–10: Proving Grounds

July 21–23: Group A

July 28–30: Group B

Aug. 4–6: Group C

Aug. 11–13: AWX Grand Finals

Aug 18–20: TGP Global Finals

How to watch The Great Push 2023

Each weekend, The Great Push broadcast will start at exactly 12pm CT. The affixes and the dungeon pool will also be shared at the start of each weekend on the WoW Esports Twitter account.

When you’re ready to tune into the excitement of Mythic+ dungeons or just hear what the analysts are saying, go to the Warcraft Twitch or Youtube channel and enjoy the ride.

If you prefer a stream in other languages, you can watch it in German, French, or Spanish:

Also, don’t forget to check out your favorite streamers’ channels too because they might have signed up for the co-streaming program and might be giving an entirely new spin on the event.

