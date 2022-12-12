How to watch the World of Warcraft Dragonflight Race to World First Vault of the Incarnates

After two weeks of exploring the secrets of the Dragon Isles and helping Dragon Aspects regain their powers, season one of World of Warcraft Dragonflight is knocking on our doors. Not only can we enter Mythic+ dungeons and Arenas once again, and start working toward seasonal rewards, but we can also witness the greatest World of Warcraft guilds fighting for the World First title in the newly added raid, Vault of the Incarnates.

This time around, we’ll have five unique guilds fighting for the title of World First in Vault of the Incarnates: Team Liquid, BDGG, Echo, Method, and Aversion. To make the first race of Dragonflight to World First a whole lot more exciting, Blizzard Entertainment simultaneously released all three raid difficulties at the same time. Thanks to this, the gear discrepancy between guilds will be far less obvious, and guilds like Aversion, which don’t have a whole lot of funding, will still stand a chance against teams like Liquid.

No matter if you want to watch this adrenaline-packed Race to World First looking for tips and tricks for your raid runs or if you just want Twitch drop rewards, there’s more than one place you can watch the Race to World First Vault of the Incarnates. So, here’s the list and links to all of the content creators streaming the race.

How to watch the Race to World First Vault of the Incarnates

First and foremost, you can watch the World of Warcraft Dragonflight Race to World First Vault of the Incarnates on the official Blizzard Entertainment Twitch channel, Warcraft. On top of that, Blizzard will also stream the race on its official Youtube channel.

If you’re a fan of a certain guild competing in the race, you can follow the race from Team Liquid’s, BDGG’s, Echo’s, Method’s, and Averision’s perspectives on Twitch. Additionally, you can watch the race from the perspective of your favorite WoW player. Here’s the entire list of raiders who will participate in the race and links to their Twitch channels.

If you’re more interested in the technical side of the Race to World First, on the other hand, you can track guilds’ progress on sites like Raider.IO, BlizzardWatch, Method, and Warcraft Logs.

The WoW Race to World First Vault of the Incarnates begins tomorrow, Dec. 13, after the scheduled maintenance ends.