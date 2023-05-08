How to watch WoW Dragonflight Aberrus Race to World First

The second season of World of Warcraft Dragonflight kicked off another race to World First (RWF), this time to take down Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. We closely followed the Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First, and it didn’t disappoint.

Fans watched Echo secure their third RWF title in a row in the first raid of Dragonflight. With Team Liquid right on Echo’s tail, another fierce battle to claim an RWF title is on the horizon. Considering the experience all the participating guilds got from the first Dragonflight RWF, many will tune into the race to have fun and also work on their craft by watching the best at the game.

Where to watch WoW Dragonflight Aberrus Race to World First

The WoW Dragonflight Aberrus Race to World First will be broadcasted on Blizzard Entertainment’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. To watch the entirety of the event, WoW fans can tune into these streams and spectate the progress of all the teams.

Alternatively, teams participating in the Dragonflight Aberrus RWF also livestream their point of view on their Twitch channels. Team Liquid, BDGG, Echo, Method, and Averision fans can tune into the broadcasts of their favorite teams to be a part of their journey.

Websites like Raider.IO, BlizzardWatch, Method, and Warcraft Logs will keep up with the live progression of participating guilds, allowing fans to keep track of what’s going on in the race, even if they aren’t watching it live.

Related: WoW Dragonflight Aberrus Race to World First live tracker

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Aberrus Race to World First will start in May 9, right after the maintenance ends.