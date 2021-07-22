How to watch the Burning Crusade Classic Arena Tournament

The top 16 teams from NA and Europe will play during this weekend's broadcast for a chance at a $30,000 prize pool.

The top 16 teams across North America and Europe are advancing to this weekend’s live Burning Crusade Classic Arena Tournament (CAT) broadcast, which will be available on both YouTube and Twitch on the Warcraft channels.

Over 150 teams signed up ahead of last weekend’s Qualifiers, but only eight teams remain in both North America and Europe–the epic conclusion of WoW Esports’ first TBC Classic Arena Tournament is set. The remaining teams, composed of some of the best 3-vs-3 players in the world, have mastered the legendary Arena for their shot at a $30,000 prize pool.

According to Blizzard, CAT is the celebration of all things related to WoW PvP. They harken back to the greatest game of 2007 and where WoW Esports originally got its start. On the broadcast, there will be special guest casters, as well as TBC Classic Lead Producer Holly Longdale, who will be joining during the last day of the broadcast.

Format

During the entire weekend, there will be the main broadcast on YouTube and Twitch, as well as various players co-streaming their matches on their own Twitch channels. The broadcast will begin at 12:00pm CT from July 23 to July 25 with a prize pool of $30,000 for the event, split into $15,000 per region. All teams will be able to earn a share of the prize pool with the first teams earning the biggest portion of 33 percent. The prize pool will be split as follows:

1st: $5,000

$5,000 2nd : $3,500

: $3,500 3rd : $2,000

: $2,000 4th : $1,500

: $1,500 5th/6th : $1,000

: $1,000 7th/8th: $500

The format will be best-of-five double-elimination to create the best opportunities for the best players, who might have a bad series, so they don’t get instantly eliminated. They’ll have a chance to redeem themselves in the loser’s bracket and come back into the grand finals.

Teams:

Europe North America HAHAHA Fishstick Gaming Meme for a Dream RLP Strong Poland Mountain Sup Fresh Shadowplay Toxic Waste Spriest Clicker uWu We Love Cats What’s up it’s us You Want Trouble xgm Zero Resilience y u do this?

Casters

Image via Blizzard

Arena World Championship casters Supatease, Venruki, and Ziqo will be running the desk all weekend, where they will be joined by Esfand, MrGM, and Pikaboo to break down everything from the best plays, hypest games, to what has made the Arena and The Burning Crusade such stalwarts of the WoW community. On Sunday, Venruki will welcome TBC Classic‘s Lead Producer Holly Longdale to the desk.

Tune in during the weekend to see your favorite players battle it out in the first expansion that made arena combat possible.