How to watch the Arena World Championship Shadowlands season 2

Who will make it to the Global Finals?

Season two of the World of Warcraft Shadowlands Arena World Championship will begin this weekend with the first of four weekends of round-robin competition.

Eight teams from North America and eight squads from Europe are slated to play in regional competition. The top four from each region will earn a spot in the Shadowlands 2021 Grand Finals, which does not yet have an official date.

Competition throughout the month of August will take place on Saturdays and Sundays. The exact time of the broadcasts has not yet been announced.

Image via Worldofwarcraft.com

All games will be streamed live on the official World of Warcraft YouTube channel.

Qualification for this season was determined based on placement in Shadowlands season one. The top six teams earned a guaranteed spot this season, but the last two spots in each region came from the Relegation Cup, where teams that didn’t play in season one were able to fight for a spot against teams that didn’t do well in the spring.

Here are the teams that will be participating in the AWC Shadowlands season two:

Europe

Skill Capped EU

Badluckbones

Cowana Gaming

Creed

Method EU

MyWay

Reload Esports

Tegridy Damp

North America