How to unlock the Whelp Daycare in WoW Dragonflight

The Whelp Daycare is a feature in World of Warcraft Dragonflight where you assume the role of whelp mama and you help raise whelplings of the Dragon Isles until they graduate. But before you can become a proud mom watching her babies fly away with tears in her eyes, you first need to unlock this feature.

For the past few months, the Ruby Lifeshrine, a place where dragon eggs transform into adorable little dragons and eventually learn what it means to be a dragon, has been swamped. So now, players will need to lend a hand and join the Whelp Daycare.

Naturally, you’ll be handsomely rewarded for your time and effort invested in raising the future generation of dragons. But before you can start dreaming about your whelp children, here’s how you can unlock the Whelp Daycare.

How do you unlock Whelp Daycare in WoW Dragonflight?

When you log back into the game, you’ll be welcomed with the Eggs in Abundance quest, taking you to Amella at the Ruby Lifeshrine. The quest will automatically appear on your screen and you don’t need to go pick it up. Aside from regular quests, you’ll have daily quests.

Whelp Daycare will have a four days cycle for each and every whelpling you’ll be taking care of. In total, you’ll have five whelpings under your care and each quest chain will follow a similar pattern.

On the first day on the job, you’ll learn what a Whelp Tender does and how you can perform these responsibilities yourself. The second and third days will be reserved for raising the whelpling, and on the fourth and fifth days, your little dragon will graduate, awarding you with a dragon pet.

After all five whelplings graduate, you will get the ‘Hey Nanny Nanny’ and the ‘Whelptender’ title you can then proudly wear.

