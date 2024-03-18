How to start and complete the Un’Goro Madness micro holiday in WoW

Un’Goro Madness is a micro holiday in retail World of Warcraft that generally starts on March 17 and ends on March 20 every year. Since the event doesn’t come around often, you might wonder how to complete it.

As the name suggests, this micro holiday takes place in Un’Goro Crater, but no transmogs, mounts, or achievements are tied to it. It’s designed with one goal in mind—to have fun. It also comes with the Adaptation buff that increases your damage dealt and movement speed, but it doesn’t work in dungeons or battlegrounds. Essentially, Un’Goro Madness is a fun little holiday event. Here’s how to complete it in WoW.

How to start the Un’Goro Madness micro holiday in WoW Dragonflight

Bosses will be marked with a red X. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Un’Goro Madness micro holiday is immediately active from the moment you step into Un’Goro Crater. There are no quests, achievements, or mounts tied to it, and there are no prerequisites you need to complete to start it.

When you come to Un’Goro Crater, you’ll see three bosses marked with a red X on your map, and you should defeat them. You can defeat them in any order you like, but I suggest taking them down with a group because they have a lot of HP, and they could be lethal if you try to take them down on your own.

How to complete the Un’Goro Madness micro holiday in WoW

The goal of the Un’Goro Madness is to defeat all bosses and use Dino Mojo to get the stacking Adaptation buff. This buff increases damage done, movement speed, size, Awesomeness, and reduces damage taken.

The only way to get stacks of Adaptation is to use Dino Mojo on a different player in your party. Remember, this buff is disabled in instances (including dungeons and raids) and PvP. While you might be familiar with most of the bonuses Adaptation provides, you have probably never heard of Awesomeness. This is a bonus tied to the event—and in short, it does nothing. It’s simply a cool buff you get during the event.

Given no rewards are tied to the Un’goro Madness event, you can defeat as many bosses as you like.

How long does the Un’Goro Madness micro holiday last in WoW?

Un’Goro Madness lasts from March 17 to 20. It’s a once-a-year event, like Hallow’s End and Love is in the Air.

Remember, this holiday doesn’t come with rewards, so you aren’t missing much if you don’t participate.

