Promo art for Cataclysm Classic featuring iconic characters and players
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
World of Warcraft

How to start and complete the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic

To Blackrock Caverns!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: May 21, 2024 06:36 am

World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic brought back a ton of amazing zones, including Mount Hyjal. After you arrive in this zone, you soon stumble upon the This Can Only Mean One Thing… quest. The description is simple, but the quest isn’t. 

Recommended Videos

The quest tasks you with taking Pip’s Mole Machine to Blackrock Mountain. But where’s the mole, where’s Blackrock Mountain, and how do you get there with the machine? Here’s a complete guide to the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic. 

How to start the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Map of Mount Hyjal, showing where to find Pip
Pip location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Start the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest by talking to Pip Qucikwit in the Circle of Cinders Mount Hyjal at coordinates 42, 28. This quest is available if you decided to level up in Mount Hyjal

How to complete the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Complete the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest by entering the mole machine and going to Blackrock Caverns by following the path to the right upon getting teleported. The mole machine looks like a small dark iron chamber with a pointy drill on top. You’ll find it left of Pip when you’re facing him. Interact with the mole machine and you’ll be teleported to an instance. Next, leave the instance by heading through the passage on your left. Afterward, you’ll see Pip on the left side of your screen. Talk to him and turn in the quest. 

I have to warn you, this quest was infamously bugged in retail Catacylsm and wouldn’t work while you’re queued for a dungeon finder. I recommend you leave the queue before starting this quest. 

After you finish it, Pip will have one more quest for you—To the Chamber of Incineration!. When you complete it, head back to the mole machine once more to get teleported away.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get to Vashj’ir in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Vashj'ir underwater zone in WoW
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get to Vashj’ir in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 21, 2024
Read Article How to start the WoW Cataclysm Classic expansion
Maelstorm zone in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start the WoW Cataclysm Classic expansion
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 21, 2024
Read Article How to get the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent mount in WoW
The area leading up to the boss fight where the Sha of Anger is located
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent mount in WoW
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get to Vashj’ir in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Vashj'ir underwater zone in WoW
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get to Vashj’ir in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 21, 2024
Read Article How to start the WoW Cataclysm Classic expansion
Maelstorm zone in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start the WoW Cataclysm Classic expansion
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 21, 2024
Read Article How to get the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent mount in WoW
The area leading up to the boss fight where the Sha of Anger is located
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent mount in WoW
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 20, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.