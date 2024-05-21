How to start and complete the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic

World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic brought back a ton of amazing zones, including Mount Hyjal. After you arrive in this zone, you soon stumble upon the This Can Only Mean One Thing… quest. The description is simple, but the quest isn’t.

Recommended Videos

The quest tasks you with taking Pip’s Mole Machine to Blackrock Mountain. But where’s the mole, where’s Blackrock Mountain, and how do you get there with the machine? Here’s a complete guide to the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic.

How to start the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Pip location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Start the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest by talking to Pip Qucikwit in the Circle of Cinders Mount Hyjal at coordinates 42, 28. This quest is available if you decided to level up in Mount Hyjal.

How to complete the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Complete the This Can Only Mean One Thing quest by entering the mole machine and going to Blackrock Caverns by following the path to the right upon getting teleported. The mole machine looks like a small dark iron chamber with a pointy drill on top. You’ll find it left of Pip when you’re facing him. Interact with the mole machine and you’ll be teleported to an instance. Next, leave the instance by heading through the passage on your left. Afterward, you’ll see Pip on the left side of your screen. Talk to him and turn in the quest.

I have to warn you, this quest was infamously bugged in retail Catacylsm and wouldn’t work while you’re queued for a dungeon finder. I recommend you leave the queue before starting this quest.

After you finish it, Pip will have one more quest for you—To the Chamber of Incineration!. When you complete it, head back to the mole machine once more to get teleported away.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more