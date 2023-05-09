How to start and complete the Shell Corporation quest in WoW Dragonflight

The Zaralek Caverns are a new expansive underground region introduced in World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.1. Along with new factions, there are also plenty of World Quests that players can complete to grind reputation and renown with the various new and returning factions. The Shell Corporation is one of these new World Quests you may encounter while venturing through the Zaralek Caverns.

The Shell Corporation will earn you reputation with the Loamm Niffen faction. This race of mole-like people are a group you will meet early on into your expedition into the Zaralek Caverns. Given the faction’s bartering process, this is an excellent faction to grind renown with.

The Shell Corporation is relatively easy to complete, though the instructions on how to perform the quest are not entirely clear from the start. If you are trying to complete this World Quest in WoW Dragonflight, here’s what you need to do.

Shell Corporation WoW Dragonflight Quest Guide

The Shell Corporation can be started in Loamm and requires you to collect eight Slime Sheathed Shells. Given the large mushrooms in this area are highlighted green, the usual indication of a quest item, you may be led to believe that you only need to collect these mushrooms.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

After several minutes of gathering mushrooms to no avail, we too soon realized this quest contained an extra set. Once you take a mushroom, a new ability called “‘”Snail Stuffing!”‘” will appear on your action bar. Target one of the many giant snails in this area, such as the Redolent Whelk, and press your new ability.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you press “Snail Stuffing!,” this will cause your target snail to grow in size and drop off a new collectible item called “Cast Off Shell.” Right click to interact and pick up the Cast Off Shell and this will count to your required Slime Sheathed Shells. Note that the mob will disappear after dropping its shell, so you cannot farm all eight shells from the same creature.