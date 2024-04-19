How to start and complete the Scanning the Stacks quest in WoW Dragonflight

Scanning the Stacks is one of the daily pet quests in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Recommended Videos

Added with the Fractures in Time update, this quest takes place in Valdrakken, and it’s perfect for lazy players like me. To complete it, find Zaleth, Friend, and a new book. This quest starts and ends with Zalethgos, a small whelpling in Little Scales Daycare. Here’s how to start and complete the Scanning the Stacks quest in Dragonflight.

How to start the Scanning the Stacks quest in WoW Dragonflight

Scanning the Stacks starts in Little Scales Daycare in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You start the Scanning the Stacks quest in Dragonflight by talking to Zalethgos in Little Scales Daycare on the very west side of Valdrakken. The exact coordinates of Zalethgos are 9.8, 56.6. This NPC usually stands in front of the bookcase on the right side of the daycare.

If you don’t see Zalethgos, there’s a chance you haven’t unlocked Whelp Daycare or daily quests. I recommend first completing the quick introductory quest and unlocking dailies, and then you can start Scanning the Stacks.

How to complete the Scanning the Stacks quest in WoW Dragonflight

Finish Scanning the Stacks by reaching this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Once you have picked up the quest, head to coordinates 34.82, 29.17 in Valdrakken to find Zalethgos on the shelf on your right. You’ll find the book in the same building on the stairs across the shelf. It’s called Humor for Highbrow Academicians. Finally, the bronze whelp is in the next room.

After interacting with all three, return to Zalethgos in Little Scales Daycare and turn in the quest. Completing this quest will award you Flightstones and Training Stones you can use to level up one battle pet quickly. Make sure to creturn and complete other daily quests to get your small dragon pets. These dailies are simple and you can finish them in minutes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more