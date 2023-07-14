All Whelp Daycare quests and dailies in WoW Dragonflight

Have you ever dreamed of being a proud whelpling mama or papa, but without the need to non-stop hover over them and watch their every move? Starting with World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, your dreams can become a reality with the Whelp Daycare feature and its quests.

Your whelplings will grow up in a blink of an eye, and you’ll be helping them to learn the ways of the dragonkin by completing various quests and dailies.

Whelp Daycare is a completely optional feature in Dragonflight that revolves around raising five different whelps until they are strong and big enough to graduate. This feature unlocks with the Eggs in Abundance quest that introduces you to your new responsibilities and the eggs you’ll be taking care of. But, aside from this, you’ll have daily quests tied to the egg that’s currently under your care.

So, here’s the full list of all Whelp Daycare quests and dailies you need to complete to get rare rewards.

Full Whelp Daycare quest list and dailies in Dragonflight

Whelp Daycare quests

Introductory quests

Eggs in Abundance

Whelptender’s Wisdom

Daycare Director Agapanthus

Snack Run

A Nurturing Environment

A Lesson in Responsibility

Obsidian Hatchling quests

The Obsidian Hatchling

Warmth and Comfort

Ruby Hatchling quests

The Ruby Hatchling

Crimson Comfort

Bronze Hatchling quests

The Bronze Hatchling

Nothing Like a Sandy Nap

Azure Hatchling quests

The Azure Hatchling

A Scholar’s Delight

Emerald Hatchling quests

The Emerald Hatchling

Home Sweet Dirt

Dailies

Obsidian Hatchling dailies

A Home-Cooked Meal

Tag, You’re Anxious

What’s a Duck?

A Solid Pet – Rewards Iggy

Anatidaephobia – Rewards Rusziona

Ruby Hatchling dailies

Warm Dragonfruit Pie

You’re Playing Wrong!

I’m the Boss!

A Cavalier Pet

Patience, Please

Bronze Hatchling dailies

Artisanal Aging

Here? There? Everywhere!

Sneezing Through Time

A Scaly Pet

Temporal Immunity

Azure Hatchling dailies

Crystal Nutrition

Well, Actually…

New Lenses

A Scholar’s Pet

Sight Isn’t Everything

Emerald Hatchling quests

Hochenblume Harvest

So… Tired…

A Green Who Can’t Sleep?

A Sleepy Pet

Hibernation

