All Whelp Daycare quests and dailies in WoW Dragonflight

Have you ever dreamed of being a proud whelpling mama or papa, but without the need to non-stop hover over them and watch their every move? Starting with World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, your dreams can become a reality with the Whelp Daycare feature and its quests.

Your whelplings will grow up in a blink of an eye, and you’ll be helping them to learn the ways of the dragonkin by completing various quests and dailies.

Whelp Daycare is a completely optional feature in Dragonflight that revolves around raising five different whelps until they are strong and big enough to graduate. This feature unlocks with the Eggs in Abundance quest that introduces you to your new responsibilities and the eggs you’ll be taking care of. But, aside from this, you’ll have daily quests tied to the egg that’s currently under your care.

So, here’s the full list of all Whelp Daycare quests and dailies you need to complete to get rare rewards. 

Full Whelp Daycare quest list and dailies in Dragonflight

Whelp Daycare quests

Introductory quests

  • Eggs in Abundance
  • Whelptender’s Wisdom
  • Daycare Director Agapanthus
  • Snack Run
  • A Nurturing Environment
  • A Lesson in Responsibility

Obsidian Hatchling quests

  • The Obsidian Hatchling 
  • Warmth and Comfort

Ruby Hatchling quests

  • The Ruby Hatchling
  • Crimson Comfort

Bronze Hatchling quests

  • The Bronze Hatchling
  • Nothing Like a Sandy Nap

Azure Hatchling quests

  • The Azure Hatchling
  • A Scholar’s Delight

Emerald Hatchling quests

  • The Emerald Hatchling
  • Home Sweet Dirt

Dailies

Obsidian Hatchling dailies

  •  A Home-Cooked Meal
  • Tag, You’re Anxious
  •  What’s a Duck?
  • A Solid Pet – Rewards Iggy
  • Anatidaephobia – Rewards Rusziona

Ruby Hatchling dailies

  • Warm Dragonfruit Pie
  • You’re Playing Wrong!
  • I’m the Boss!
  • A Cavalier Pet
  • Patience, Please

Bronze Hatchling dailies

  • Artisanal Aging
  • Here? There? Everywhere!
  • Sneezing Through Time
  • A Scaly Pet
  • Temporal Immunity

Azure Hatchling dailies

  • Crystal Nutrition
  • Well, Actually…
  • New Lenses
  • A Scholar’s Pet
  • Sight Isn’t Everything

Emerald Hatchling quests

  • Hochenblume Harvest
  • So… Tired…
  • A Green Who Can’t Sleep?
  • A Sleepy Pet
  • Hibernation

