How to start and complete the Question the Slaves quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Deepholm is one of the most astounding zones in World of Warcraft. It’s the domain of earth elementals, and the quests reflect that nicely. One of the quests players have been struggling with is the Question the Slaves.

This quest is part of the main storyline inside the zone, and you have to get the key and free six enslaved miners. The trickiest part is finding the key, but luckily, I’ll guide you through the Question the Slaves quest and show you where to find it in WoW Cataclysm Classic.

How to start the Question the Slaves quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Question the Slaves quest start. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Start Question the Slaves by completing Deathwing’s Fall and Bleed the Bloodshaper and accepting the quest by talking to Maruut Stonebinder in the center of Deepholm at coordinates 49, 53.

How to complete the Question the Slaves quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Key location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Complete the Question the Slaves quest by getting the key and then freeing the slaves. The Twilight Slaver’s Key is in a tent near bridges at coordinates 63, 30. Go west of the spot where you found the key, and you’ll see Orc bound in chains working hard. They are scattered around the zone. Approach them and interact with their chains to free them. Rinse and repeat the process until you free six slaves.

After you wrap this up, you still have 10 more quests in Deepholm left to complete:

The Forgemaster’s Log Silvermarsh Rendezvous Quicksilver Submersion The Twilight Overlook To Catch a Dragon Big Game, Big Bait Testing the Trap Abyssion’s Minions Block the Gates The World Pillar Fragment

I recommend completing them all since they award reputation with the Earthen Ring. This vendor has plenty of unique pieces of gear, but you can buy the best ones when you reach Exalted.

