Deepholm is one of five new high-level questing zones in World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic. If you don’t remember how to get there, or if this is your first time visiting Deepholm, don’t worry, because I’m here to help. Here’s how to get to Deepholm in WoW Cataclysm Classic.
Before you get to Deepholm in WoW Cataclysm Classic
You need to be level 82 to enter Deepholm in World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic. If you aren’t at that level yet, I suggest you finish Mt. Hyjal and maybe even Vashj’ir before visiting Deepholm. Cataclysm zones are meant to be tackled in order, and Deepholm is considered the third one.
Once you’re level 82, head to your faction’s capital.
How to enter Deepholm in WoW Cataclysm Classic
To get to Deepholm, follow these steps:
- Visit your faction’s capital (either Stormwind or Orgrimmar)
- Go to the Command Board/Hero’s Call Board (Trade District in Stormwind and The Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar)
- From the Command Board, take the quest “Hero’s Call: Deepholm!” (Alliance) or “Warchief’s Command: Deepholm”
- Visit the portal location in your faction city
- Talk to the portal master, and they will open a portal to the Maelstrom
- Go through the portal
- In the Maelstorm, talk to Thrall and then jump on the Wyvern next to him
- Once on the Wyvern, it will fly you down the Maelstorm and into Deepholm
One of the first few quests in Deepholm has you open another portal that takes you back to your faction’s capital, so make sure you complete this before heading back (so you don’t have to go through the Maelstorm again).