A view of the gunship in Deepholm during the Gunship Down WoW Cataclysm Quest
How to start and complete the Gunship Down quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Here's where to find the location and coordinates of all three clues.
Published: May 24, 2024 01:33 pm

One of the first quests you’ll encounter in the subterranean zone of Deepholm in World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic is Gunship Down

Gunship Down requires you to investigate the crash site of a fallen Horde gunship named the Storm’s Fury in the center of Deepholm, just south of the zone’s central Temple of Earth. The quest tasks you with finding three clues that tell the story of the gunship’s demise, but it’s not entirely clear where these clues are located, and you could be moving around the area where the gunship is located in search of them for quite some time. 

Unfortunately for gamers, the quest direction isn’t entirely directive and your minimap does not provide you with an exact location for each of the three clues. 

Here’s how to complete Gunship Down in WoW Cataclysm Classic

WoW Cataclysm: Gunship Down Deepholm clue coordinates 

The slain cannoneer laying on the ground dead as part of the Gunship Down quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic
The clues (and bodies) are scattered about the wreckage of the gunship. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the precise coordinates for each of the three clues needed to complete Gunship Down listed below. 

  • First clue (Captain Skullshatter): Coordinates [53. 56, 73.75]
    • The captain is inside the ship on its uppermost level. The entrance to his quarters can be found at coordinates [54.19, 73.90]. He lies dead on the left side of his chamber, next to the Captain’s Log, which can be picked up to start an additional quest that’s turned in at the Temple of Earth. 
  • Second clue (Slain Cannoneer): Coordinates [56.06, 71.14]
  • Third clue (Unexploded Artillery Shell): Coordinates [56.69, 76.43]

Once you have all three clues (and the Captain’s Log), return to the Temple of Earth, where you can continue the Deepholm introductory questline with Maruut Stonebinder and Seer Komo. 

