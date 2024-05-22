Deepholm is a zone packed with earthen elementals inside the heart of the Maelstrom in WoW Cataclysm Classic. There are plenty of unique quests in Deepholm, but many players are struggling to finish the One With the Ground quest.

This quest asks you to complete the One With the Ground ritual, but the quest description and instructions aren’t clear. Here’s how to start and complete the One With the Ground quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic.

How to start the One With the Ground quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Quest start location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can start the One With the Ground quest by interacting with Slate Quicksand in the southern part of Deephom at coordinates 27, 44.

How to complete the One With the Ground quest in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Cave location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

When you accept the quest, you burrow underground, then you have to reach Avalanchion’s Vault. To do this, head through the southern part of the map toward the west until you hit the cave at coordinates 43, 81. Follow the path inside, and you’ll complete the quest when you reach the end of the cave. Don’t worry about the enemies around you, they won’t aggro, even if you walk straight through them. The goal of the quest is to get to Avalanchion’s lair without alerting him.

Turning in the quest awards you 16 gold and approximately 18,000 experience.

You don’t have to go back to complete the quest—instead, you can turn it in by clicking it on your screen. While you’re in the cave, you have to slay Avalanchion. The quest you need is called Bring Down the Avalanche. Make sure you get it before you kill him, otherwise you’ll have to wait for him to respawn.

Remember, you can also clear the Mount Hyjal and Vashj’ir zones in Cataclysm Classic if you need to level up some more.

