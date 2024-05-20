Long-distance view of the Jade Forest
Category:
World of Warcraft

How to start and complete the Finding Your Center quest in WoW MoP Remix

Breathe in, breathe out.
Published: May 20, 2024 06:18 am

Meditation isn’t the easiest activity for gamers, but the Finding Your Center quest in WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix gives you a reason to take a couple of moments and mediate with Lorewalker Cho. 

This quest takes place in the first zone of Mists of Pandaria, The Jade Forest. If you don’t read the quest text, you’ll probably end up not knowing what to do. So, here’s how to complete the Finding Your Center quest in WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix.

How to start the Finding Your Center quest in WoW MoP Remix

Map of the Jade Forest, showing where to find Lorewalker Cho
Lorewalker Cho location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Start the Finding Your Center quest by talking to Lorewalker Cho in The Jade Forest. Lorewalker Cho is in the southern part of The Jade Forest, at coordinates 53, 90. This quest is part of the main campaign in The Jade Forest, in the Pearlfin Village chapter. Here’s a list of quests you need to complete to start Finding Your Center:

  • SI:7 Report: Lost in the Woods
  • SI:7 Report: Fire From the Sky
  • SI:7 Report: Hostile Natives
  • SI:7 Report: Take No Prisoners
  • Seek Out the Lorewalker
  • A Perfect Match
  • Borrowed Brew
  • A Visit with Lorewalker Cho
  • Potency
  • Body
  • Hue

How to complete the Finding Your Center quest in WoW MoP Remix

Map of the Jade Forest, showing where to find Anduin
Anduin location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Complete the Finding Your Center quest by walking up to the area under four pillars. As soon as you approach the mediation area and sit down, you get a special UI with two buttons and one bar. Use the left and right buttons to keep the indicator in the middle of the bar. The indicator moves from left to right and vice versa, and you need to use the two buttons at the bottom of your screen to balance it out. When you do it properly, you get a cutscene.

Some addons, like ElvUI, might cause problems, so it’s best to toggle them off just for this quest.  When you complete the quest, turn it in to Anduin Wrynn at coordinates 65, 79.

Read Article How to start and complete the Parental Mastery quest in WoW MoP Remix
WoW characters and rewards from MoP Remix
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Parental Mastery quest in WoW MoP Remix
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 20, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the Choosing the One quest in WoW MoP Remix
Three Serpent mounts in WoW Mists of Pandaria
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Choosing the One quest in WoW MoP Remix
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 20, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the Barreling Along quest in WoW MoP Remix
Female Night Elf standing in one of the zones in Pandaria
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Barreling Along quest in WoW MoP Remix
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 20, 2024
