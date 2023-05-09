How to start and complete the All That Glitter quest in WoW Dragonflight

Along with the Zaralek Caverns zone introduced in Patch 10.1, this update also brought new factions, rewards, and quests. All That Glitter is a faction quest for the Loamm Niffen that is relatively quick to complete and rewards you with a Dragon Isles Supply Cache.

The Loamm Niffen are a race of mole people that live in the Loam area of the Zaralek Caverns. Shortly after arriving in this new region introduced in Dragonflight Patch 10.1, you will make contact with this tribe. As a bartering people, you will frequently exchange goods and unique currencies with the Loamm.

If you are looking to gain reputation with the faction, an easy way to do this is by completing Loamm Niffen World Quests. If you are stuck on All That Glitter in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, here is what you can do.

All That Glitter WoW Dragonflight quest guide

All That Glitter is a World Quest for the Loam Niffen faction in the Zaralek Caverns. On its surface, the quest appears relatively simple as you only need to obtain 12 items called ‘Glitter.’

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When I first started this World Quest, I immediately began searching the ground in the recommended quest area before I realized I simply had to look up. The required Glitter item will appear as feint gold orbs suspended in the air. In order to capture this Glitter, you will need to get on your Dragon riding mount and fly through the balls of Glitter.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you fly through the Glitter, you will see that the orbs are automatically collected and added to your tally. Once you have all 12, a voice line from Perisimona will indicate that your quest has been completed. The Dragon Isles Supplies Cache should also be automatically placed in your inventory, along with the reputation with the Loamm faction for completing the faction’s quest.