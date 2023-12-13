The Emerald Dream update that launched in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2 brought many new things to the game. These include a new zone, world quests, a new raid, and even new story quests. A Blossom Witnessed is one such quest.

Getting to A Blossom Witnessed will take a bit of work, but thankfully, it shouldn’t be too hard, at least not anymore. In this guide, I’ll tell you how to start and complete A Blossom Witnessed quest.

Before you start A Blossom Witnessed quest in WoW Dragonflight

Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, you need to be at max level and need to have unlocked the Emerald Dream. Once you’ve done that, complete the story chapters up until the quest Amirdrassil, The Dream’s Hope quest. This is where it gets a little complicated, but not too complicated.

To finish the Amirdrassil, The Dream’s Hope, you must finish the raid by the same name, as you might have guessed. I know many WoW players don’t like to raid, but thankfully, there is some good news.

You only need to finish the entire raid once, and it can be done using Raid Finder. That’s how I did it, and it worked without any problems. So queue for Raid Finder, kill all the bosses, defeat Fyraak, and you should be good to go. Finish the Amirdrassil, the Emerald Dream quest by talking to Alexstrasza at the Central Encampment and you are ready.

It’s very possible that in the future, finishing the raid won’t be required, and you will be able to simply accept the quest without any requirements. Blizzard has done this with past story quests involving raids, and I’m pretty sure they will do the same with this one.

How to start and complete A Blossom Witnessed quest in WoW Dragonflight

Accept the quest from Tyrande Whisperwind. Screenshot by Dot Esports A Blossom Witnessed quest map location. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic Turn in the A Blossom Witnessed. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic

After you’ve turned in the Amirdrassil, the Emerald Dream quest, go to the Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope entrance. For TomTom users, this is at 27.31. You should see Tyrande Whisperwind. Talk to her to receive the quest.

After you accept the quest, go to Ohn’ahran Plains and find Merithra. Simply talk to her to complete the quest. That’s it. The rest of the quest mostly celebrates your success for finishing the raid.

Is A Blossom Witnessed bugged in WoW Dragonflight?

Tyrande Whisperwind will give you the quest in front of the Amirdrassil entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Blossom Witnessed quest is bugged, but it can easily be fixed. Some players have reported that they can see Tyrande without completing the raid, while others say that they can’t see her after completing it, and some can’t see Merithra (she will be in her Dragon form) when they turn in the quest.

If any of these happen to you, make sure the following conditions are met.

You’ve completed the story quests up to Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope quest

You’ve finished the entire Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid (LFR difficulty is fine)

You’ve turned in the Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope quest to Alexstrasza

If you’ve done all of these, try the following methods:

Accept and re-accept the quest

Relog (you can type /relog)

Exit the game and re-enter

I personally didn’t encounter this bug, but I imagine it would be frustrating if I did. I can promise you that you don’t have to re-do the entire Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid again.