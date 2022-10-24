How to quickly catch up on Renown in WoW: Shadowlands

Max out your reputation with each covenant before Shadowlands comes to a close.

Renown is a new progression tracker introduced to World of Warcraft with the Shadowlands expansion and is unique to each of the four covenants players can join across the four zones of the Shadowlands.

As of Patch 9.2.5, players can earn up to 80 levels of Renown with each covenant in the Shadowlands. All four covenants of the Shadowlands allow players to earn rewards through the Renown system, including mounts, transmogrification sets, and pets.

If you’re looking to catch up on Renown for all four covenants before leaving the Shadowlands for good when Dragonflight launches later this year, you can do so by completing activities such as each covenant’s campaign, running Mythic+ dungeons, defeating individual raid bosses, or clearing Torghast wings.

Here’s how to catch up on the Renown grind for all four of Shadowlands’ covenants

Quickly grinding for Renown

The easiest way to get a head-start on the grind upwards to Renown level 80 is to instantly skip a majority of the leveling process. Assuming you’ve earned 80 Renown with your main covenant, you can purchase a Broker Mark of Distinction from Au’dara in Oribos, which increases your Renown with a new covenant to 60. Au’dara can be found in the Ring of Transference next to Pathscribe Roh-Avonavi, the Oribos Flight Master.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

After leveling to Renown 80 with one covenant via its campaign and other activities, you’ll be able to use a Broker Mark of Distinction to instantly acquire 60 levels of Renown with your new covenant.

From there, you should head to your covenant sanctum to progress through your covenant campaign. The campaign, depending on your previously accumulated progress, should bring you to Renown level 80. If it doesn’t, you can always clean up any leftover Renown points with PvE activities such as dungeons and raids.

If you’re an achievement hunter, it’s recommended to do all four covenant campaigns, as well as to reach Renown 80 with the four covenants. Doing both of those activities will reward you with the achievements “Dead Men Tell Some Tales” and “Re-Re-Re-Renowned.”