How to change covenants in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Changing covenants in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is a potentially important part of your character’s progression. Whether you need to change covenants for an upcoming PvP match, a Mythic+ run, or are just trying to add different abilities to your characters’ arsenal, the process of changing covenants is incredibly straightforward.

All of the hassle that went into the process of changing covenants has been removed from the game. It has never been easier following a series of quality-of-life changes implemented in Patch 9.1.5. Essentially, the impending grind that came along with changing covenants has been removed, while the catch-up systems that are present with covenants have become simplified.

Here’s everything you need to know about changing covenants in WoW: Shadowlands.

Making a swap

Changing covenants is as easy as speaking with an appropriate NPC in Oribos. Head to the Enclave in the southwestern quadrant of Oribos and find the covenant representative of your choosing. The four covenant ambassadors in Oribos are listed below.

General Draven for Venthyr

Secutor Mevix for Necrolords

Polemarch Adrestes for Kyrian

Lady Moonberry for Night Fae

Once you’ve spoken with the appropriate covenant representative for the covenant you wish to transfer to, you’ll be prompted to join a new covenant. Don’t worry about losing any progress you may have made with your previous covenant, either. Everything you’ve done and accomplished with your original covenant will be there waiting for you if you choose to return.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Resetting your covenant progress

When you swap to a new covenant, your renown will be reset to level one with that particular covenant, while you’ll have no progress made on any of your covenant buildings. You’ll also have to work up a roster of soulbinds and adventuring followers.

But much of the covenant campaign is skippable following Patch 9.1.5, allowing players to repeat their previous progress with ease and catch themselves up to where they were following their initial swap. Additionally, if you have reached renown level 80 with any covenant, you can purchase a Broker Mark of Distinction from Au’Dara in Oribos’ Ring of Transference to instantly give yourself 60 levels of renown with your new covenant.

If you choose to swap between all four of the game’s covenants, you can easily do so without having to worry about losing any progress. Anything you do with your new covenant won’t affect what you’ve already accomplished with any of your previous covenants.