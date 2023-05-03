How to open the Crystal-Encased Chest in WoW Dragonflight

The Zaralek Cavern is a new zone introduced in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1. This new, underground region contains deeply buried treasures, including the Crystal-Encased Chest.

Each chest within the Zaralek Cavern has different requirements to access the rewards within. For the Crystal-Encased Chest, players must solve a puzzle. If you are anything like me and not too inclined toward puzzles, this may initially sound intimidating, but the solution for this puzzle is actually relatively easy.

If you are trying to open in Crystal-Encased Chest in WoW Dragonflight but do not know how to proceed, look no further. This is everything that you need to know.

Crystal-Encased Chest WoW Dragonflight Guide

The Crystal-Encased Chest can be found in the Viridian Throne area of Glimmerogg. At the coordinates 36.43, 74.26, you will find a stone structure that appears to be two stone hands. This is fairly difficult to find if you are not already on the lookout for it, but look out for the nearby waterfall and you should be able to find it.

Related: 4 iconic mechanics coming to WoW Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeons

After completing the puzzle, the stone between the two rocky hands will transform into a treasure-filled chest. Before this can happen, you will need to find two well-hidden Attunement Crystals.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Both Attunement Crystal are perched atop tall stone pillars near the Crystal-Encased Chest. The Purple Crystal can be found at 37.71, 68.87 while the Yellow Crystal is located near 39.41, 73.32. The images above show each item’s exact positioning on the map for reference.

After you activate both Attunement Crystals, return to the Crystal Encased Chest and it should transform from stone. Once the animation is completed, you can open the chest and claim your rewards. Since all the necessary objectives for the puzzle are extremely close, this is an easy task to knock out in just a matter of minutes.