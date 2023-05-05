How to get Zaralek Glowspores in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1 not only brought players to the underground zone known as the Zaralek Caverns, but also introduced new mounts, reagents, and recipes. Zaralek Glowspores are a new crafting reagent that are applicable across a variety of professions, and have already become highly sought after.

Though Dragonflight drastically changed the MMO’s longstanding professions system, you still need to gather reagents in order to fulfill recipes. Zaralek Glowstones are a reagent used across leathercrafting, enchantment, and other such professions.

Related: How to get Enchanted Shadowflame Crests in WoW Dragonflight

Unlike other reagents, recipes for items such as the Lambent Armor Kit or Transmute: Dracothyst require as much as 200 to 300 Glowspores each. Since you will need a substantial amount of Zaralek Glowspores to create such recipes, many players have sought fast ways to farm the item.

If you are one of the many players looking to gain a lot of Zaralek Glowspores quickly, this is what you need to do.

WoW Dragonflight Zaralek Glowspores farming guide

Recipes that require Zaralek Glowstones all require mass amounts of the new reagent. The best way to gather large quantities of Zaralek Glowspores is by taking up either the Mining or Herbalist gathering professions. Below are just some methods that players are using to gathering this elusive reagent.

Lambent Herb Method

Lambent Herb Nodes are a new herb modifier coming in patch 10.1. Modifiers are essentially special versions of herb nodes, with Titan-Touched and Lush being previous modified herbs across the Dragon Isles. In the Zaralek Caverns however, Lambent is the new form.

Thanks to the Lambent modifier, players can loot any of the four regular herb nodes found in the Caverns, including Hochenblume, Writhbark, Bubble Poppy, and Saxifrage. Whenever you loot a Lambent node, denoted by a highlighted green tint, players will gain several Zaralek Glowspores as well as the regular herb.

Metamorphic Ore Method

Metamorphic Ore is the mining equivalent of Lambent Herb Nodes. Metamorphic Ore is an ore modifier that applies to the two available ore across the Zaralek Caverns: Serevite and Draconium.

Whenever players spot and mine Metamorphic Ore, again differentiated by a faint purple glow, players will receive an additional amount of Glowspores.

Propagated Spores Method

This method can only work for players with both gathering professions, mining and herbalism, on the character. Whenever players mine or gather Metamorphic Ore and Lambent Herbs, they will be given two separate buffs. Herbalism nodes will give the Zaralek Glowbur buff while mining will provide the Zaralek Glowdust.

Each buff lasts approximately two minutes and once you have acquired both buffs at the same time, you will gain a Propagated Spore in your inventory. Interact with the Progagated Spore and you will gain a much larger amount of Glowspores.