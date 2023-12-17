How to get Wild Holly during WoW’s Winter Veil event

The Feast of Winter Veil is upon all World of Warcraft players, and with the arrival of the holiday season, it’s time for everyone to focus on spreading cheer and giving gifts. Every WoW player will be able to get some gifts for themselves during this time of year, and some of the best gifts that will be available during the Feast of Winter Veil will be available to claim in-game, coinciding with the real-life holiday of Christmas.

One of the most coveted toys you can earn during WoW’s Feast of Winter Veil event is Wild Holly, which turns any mount in your collection into a flying reindeer. This limited-time toy is only available to be used during the festive time of year, and adding it to your collection will require you to log in during the event and capitalize on its availability.

Here’s how you can obtain Wild Holly and turn your mount into a reindeer during WoW’s Feast of Winter Veil.

Where to get Wild Holly for WoW’s Winter Veil reindeer mount

To get some Wild Holly for yourself during WoW Dragonflight’s Winter Veil holiday, you’ll need to open up a Gently-shaken Gift under Greatfather Winter’s tree. Gifts containing Wild Holly will not spawn until Christmas morning on Dec. 25. You’ll need to wait until that date to head to the tree in either Ironforge or Orgrimmar (depending on your faction) to open up a gift and get some Wild Holly.

Alternatively, you can obtain Wild Holly from a present that’s been stolen by the Greench. Those presents are obtainable from the daily Winter Veil quest “You’re a Mean One.”

Once you have the Wild Holly from your gift, you can add it to your WoW character’s toy box, allowing you to use it whenever you feel like it. The only caveat to that point is that Wild Holly can only be applied to your mounts during Winter Veil, so if you like the look of a reindeer, you’ll want to use it as many times as you can until the event ends. While there are plenty of stags and deer mounts in the game, none have the same iconic look as a Winter Veil reindeer.

Greatfather Winter’s gifts containing Wild Holly will spawn on Dec. 25, while WoW’s Feast of Winter Veil will end on Jan. 2, 2024.