How to get Winter Veil Disguise Kit in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft has several in-game festivities that often pay tribute to the real-life holidays. Winter Veil runs from Dec. 16 to Jan. 2 every year and mimics the various winter holidays that run at approximately the same time. Winter Veil includes plenty of in-game events for players, including gift giving, snowball fights, new recipes, and hunting for character cosmetics.

The Winter Veil Disguise Kit is an item that has existed in World of Warcraft since the first Winter Veil event. Quite simply, it turns players into a snowman. Though the quest chain to obtain the Winter Veil Disguise Kit was released almost a decade ago, players can still obtain it in Dragonflight.

If you are hoping to get into the Winter Veil spirit by donning the kit, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know to get the Winter Veil Disguise Kit in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Getting the Winter Veil Disguise Kit in World of Warcraft

In order to obtain the Winter Veil Disguise Kit, players must complete the quest chain beginning with “You’re a Mean One…” Players can start this quest by venturing to the Strange Snowman NPC located in the Hillsbrad Foothills, Northern Barrens, or Orgrimmar. The questgiver simply asks players to recover stolen treats and free Metzen the Reindeer by defeating an Abominable Greench, who can be found in the Growless Cave in the Hillsbrad Foothills.

While it is possible to defeat the Abominable Greench on your own, it is recommended that you take several players with you in order to spread around the reward and easily defeat the monster. After slaying the Greench, players can loot the stolen goods in the back of the cave and the reindeer will automatically be freed. Return to the Strange Snowman and claim your reward of a stolen present and stolen gift.

Within 24 hours of completing this quest, players will receive the Winter Veil Disguise Kit in the mail and can now appear just like their strange quest giver.