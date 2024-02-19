Once you get the Dragonflight Season 3 Master achievement in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, you get the Emerald Mark of Mastery that you need to give to Theozhaklos the Curious at Wellspring Overlook.

When you arrive there, you can buy one piece of 473 or 467 item level gear, depending if you’re choosing the PvP or PvE set piece. You can choose a piece of gear that’s part of tier set, and complete it if you’re missing one to get the full bonus.

Bear in mind there are different PvP and PvE versions of gear you can get, and make sure to choose the correct one. If you already have a full PvE set, you can always opt for the PvP one because it unlocks an additional appearance that will later become unavailable. Here’s how to get to Wellspring Overlook and get a piece of tier gear in WoW Dragonflight.

How to get to Wellspring Overlook in WoW Dragonflight

Wellspring Overlook in the Emerald Dream. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Wellspring Overlook is located on a hill in the Emerald Dream. It’s quite close to the Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid.

You can reach Wellspring Overlook by taking the portal to the Emerald Dream from the Emerald Enclave in Valdrakken. The portal is located at coordinates 63.15, 57.67. You can then choose to fly any Dragonriding or regular mounts, or take a flightpath leading directly to Wellspring Overlook.

This is your usual small hub, and you can find a flightmaster, innkeeper, and a couple of vendors here. At coordinates 36.69, 33.32, you will find Theozhaklos the Curious, the NPC selling tier gear. You can choose between head, hands, chest, shoulders, and legs. Remember, you can buy either PvP or PvE gear. The biggest differences between these two gear types are their item levels and on-equip effect. While PvE gear is item level 473 on the Hero track, PvP items are item level 467. On top of that, entering battlegrounds and arenas with PvP gear makes your item level jump up to 489.