How to get to Waycrest Manor in WoW Dragonflight season 3

Waycrest Manor, one of the more memorable and beloved dungeons from World of Warcraft’s Battle for Azeroth expansion, is making a return to the Mythic+ dungeon pool with the start of Dragonflight season three.

Known for its interweaving hallways and spooky, gothic aesthetic, Waycrest Manor instantly became a popular dungeon among the WoW fan base back in 2018, so seeing it return to the pool after some time away from the game is a massive treat. Like some of the other Battle for Azeroth dungeons, Waycrest Manor can be a bit trickier to reach, though, especially since that expansion’s content was split across two continents instead of just one. Thankfully, Waycrest Manor is one of the more straightforward-to-reach dungeons from BfA as it’s quite large and easy to find on your map.

Here’s how to get to Waycrest Manor and summon all of your Mythic+ teammates in WoW Dragonflight season three.

Waycrest Manor location in World of Warcraft

To get to Waycrest Manor, you’ll need to first start off in Boralus on the continent of Kul Tiras (if you’re a member of the Alliance), then fly yourself over to its neighboring zone, Drustvar. Horde players will be able to get to Drustvar by taking the boat docked in Dazar’alor straight to the zone on the opposite continent.

The meeting stone for Waycrest Manor is located at coordinates [34, 13] in Drustvar. You truly can’t miss it as the manor is a massive structure in the top-most part of the zone. If you’re looking to get there simply and quickly from any point in Kul Tiras, we recommend taking the Whitegrove Chapel flight point and then heading a bit further north. You could also come in the back way from Outrigger Post in the Tirigarde Sound, although we recommend staying in Drustvar for the sake of consistency.

It’s also likely that, like other Mythic+ seasons, a portal to Drustvar will appear in Valdrakken at the start of Mythic+ season three, which will make the journey to Waycrest Manor faster and more streamlined.

WoW Dragonflight season three will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 14.