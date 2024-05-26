How to get to the Stonecore entrance in WoW Cataclysm Classic

One of the many new dungeons introduced in World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic is the Stonecore, a sanctuary for the Twilight’s Hammer deep within the core of Azeroth. It was inside this five-player dungeon that the cult reforged and gave life to the black dragon Deathwing, the main villain of the Cataclysm expansion.

Recommended Videos

What’s great about the Stonecore is that getting to the dungeon entrance does not require a particularly long walk, although it is easy to get tripped up and miss the portal and meeting stone for the dungeon if your eyes aren’t totally peeled.

Here’s where to find the entrance to the Stonecore in WoW Cataclysm Classic.

WoW Cataclysm: Stonecore dungeon entrance

The entrance to the Stonecore is, very thankfully, not too far from the main questing hub in Deepholm, the Temple of Earth. In fact, the dungeon is placed on top of the temple and can be accessed via a quick flight on your mount.

The Stonecore is a relatively brief dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to the Stonecore, you must first fly out of the Temple of Earth’s main entrance and immediately hook a right. Then fly up along the west side of the temple until you’re about halfway up. You’ll know you’re in the right spot when you start to see the tops of the ornate stone pillars that adorn the sides of the temple.

Fly around the midsection of the Temple of Earth until you hit coordinates [46.61, 52.37], which is the location for the meeting stone and portal for the Stonecore.

If you get lost, you can always fly up to the outer ring of rocks that circle the Temple of Earth. Land on one and look down at the temple, and you should see the alcove that contains the entrance to the dungeon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more