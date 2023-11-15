How to get to Darkheart Thicket in WoW Dragonflight season 3

You have to put an end to the Emerald Nightmare!

Iconic World of Warcraft Legion dungeon Darkheart Thicket has returned in Dragonflight season three as a Mythic+ dungeon. I forgot my way around the Broken Isles and needed a faster way to get to this dungeon. Luckily for you and me, you can easily get to Darkheart Thicket.

Set in the heart of Val’sharah, Darkheart Thicket is a four-boss dungeon that’s the seat of the Emerald Nightmare corruption, a force that’s the antithesis of the Emerald Dream. Essentially, the Emerald Nightmare is the corruption of the idyllic Emerald Dream by the Old Gods. In Darkheart Thicket, players encounter four menacing bosses—Archdruid Glaidalis, Oakheart, Dresaron, and Shade of Xavius.

So, here’s how you can get to Darkheart Thicket in Dragonflight season three.

How to get to the Darkheart Thicket dungeon in WoW Dragonflight season three?

The first step is to find the Timeways portal in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can reach the Broken Isles on your own using the portal from the Portal Room in Orgrimmar and Stormwind, I recommend you reach the Timeways portal in Valdrakken at the 53.82, 55.57 coordinates and use it. This takes you to the Millennia’s Threshold, a special zone where you have different portals to Mythic+ dungeons in rotation this season.

Millennia’s Threshold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From there, take the portal to Val’sharah. This is the middle portal and it is surrounded by corrupted flowers, trees, and Night Elves.

The exact location of the Darkheart Thicket dungeon in WoW Dragonflight season three

This is the entrance to Darkheart Thicket. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You are teleported to Lorathil after you take the portal Millennia’s Threshold and then you simply need to fly to the 60,30 coordinates in Val’sharah. Flying in Legion is enabled for all characters and you won’t need to bother with unlocking it.

The Darkheart Thicket dungeon entrance is exactly at the 59.14, 31.26 coordinates in Val’sharah. There’s also a Summoning Stone nearby so that you can summon your party members who are late.

Also, remember to set the dungeon difficulty to Mythic for Mythic+ dungeon.