How to get to Black Rook Hold in WoW Dragonflight season 3

Black Rook Hold is a Mythic+ dungeon from World of Warcraft Legion that’s been reworked for Dragonflight season three. Since it’s all the way on the Broken Isles, it’s tricky to reach it from the Dragon Isles.

Mythic+ dungeons are timed and challenging content that requires you to have a Mythic Keystone. The difficulty varies depending on the level of the Mythic Keystone with level two being the easiest one, and levels 27+ and 28+ being more demanding. Black Rook Hold has been tweaked to fit Dragonflight season three—both difficulty and loot-wise.

Black Rook Hold is set in the heart of the Broken Isles. Hre’s how to there in Dragonflight season three.

How to get to the Black Rook Hold dungeon in WoW Dragonflight season three

The first step is to find the Timeways portal in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you like taking the long way, you can get to Black Rook Hold by using the portal to Azsuna from a teleport room in your hometown, but the best way of reaching this dungeon is by using the Timeways portal in Valdrakken at the 53.82, 55.57 coordinates.

This takes you to the Millennia’s Threshold zone where you can see five different portals. You need to take the Val’sharah portal that’s located in the middle. You can easily recognize it since it has nightmarish trees, lashers, and Night Elves around it.

This is the portal to Val’sharah. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The exact location of the Black Rook Hold dungeon in WoW Dragonflight season three

Location of the Black Rook Hold dungeon entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The portal takes you to Lorathil in Val’sharah on the Broken Isles. From there, jump on your mount and fly directly to the dungeon in the northwest of Val’sharah.

The exact dungeon entrance is at the 36.69, 51.08 coordinates in Val’sharah. My coordinates will take you to the building entrance, and you need to dismount and follow the dark corridor to enter the dungeon.