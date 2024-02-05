Lunar Festival is live in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, and many of you are probably wondering how to get your hands on the Winding Slitherdrake: Lunar Festival Armor.

This armor customization is only for Winding Slitherdrake, meaning it can’t be applied to other Dragonriding Drakes. It adds a unique flavor to this drake, and it’s great to get it now because there’s no knowing if it will return in the future. Here’s how to get the Winding Slitherdrake: Lunar Festival Armor.

How to get the Winding Slitherdrake: Lunar Festival Armor in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

Valadar Starsong is in Moonglade.

You can get the Winding Slitherdrake: Lunar Festival Armor by buying it from Valadar Starsong and Lunar Festival vendors for 50,000 gold. While you can find Valadar Starsong, a male Night Elf NPC, near Nighhaven in Moonglade at 54.0 35.0 coordinates, you can find other Lunar Festival vendors across Azeroth. You can find them in the following cities:

Ironforge

Dalaran

Darnassus

Moonglade

Shattrath

Silvermoon

Thunder Bluff

Elwynn Forest

Undercity

Vale of Eternal Blossoms

The Exodar

I recommend going to Moonglade because it’s the main location for the Lunar Festival, and you have additional quests you can complete there.

How to get to Moonglade in WoW Dragonflight

The easiest way is to get the Dragonriding customization in Moonglade. Pick up the Lunar Festival quest from a Holiday Enthusiast NPC in Valdrakken near the bank at 54.2 60.0 coordinates. Then travel to your capital city (Orgrimmar or Stormwind) and turn in the quest. Complete a short fireworks quest and get a Lunar Festival Invitation. Stand in the light area, surrounded by NPCs, and use it. This will teleport you to Moonglade. There, you can use any mount you like to fly to Valadar Starsong.