How to get the Winding Slitherdrake: Lunar Festival Armor in WoW Dragonflight

Make your mount a bit more festive!
Published: Feb 5, 2024 07:32 am
Winding Slitherdrake with Winding Slitherdrake: Lunar Festival Armor standing
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lunar Festival is live in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, and many of you are probably wondering how to get your hands on the Winding Slitherdrake: Lunar Festival Armor.

This armor customization is only for Winding Slitherdrake, meaning it can’t be applied to other Dragonriding Drakes. It adds a unique flavor to this drake, and it’s great to get it now because there’s no knowing if it will return in the future. Here’s how to get the Winding Slitherdrake: Lunar Festival Armor. 

How to get the Winding Slitherdrake: Lunar Festival Armor in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

Map of Moonglade showing the exact location of Valadar Starsong
Valadar Starsong is in Moonglade. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can get the Winding Slitherdrake: Lunar Festival Armor by buying it from Valadar Starsong and Lunar Festival vendors for 50,000 gold. While you can find Valadar Starsong, a male Night Elf NPC, near Nighhaven in Moonglade at 54.0 35.0 coordinates, you can find other Lunar Festival vendors across Azeroth. You can find them in the following cities:

  • Ironforge
  • Dalaran
  • Darnassus
  • Moonglade
  • Shattrath
  • Silvermoon
  • Thunder Bluff
  • Elwynn Forest
  • Undercity 
  • Vale of Eternal Blossoms
  • The Exodar

I recommend going to Moonglade because it’s the main location for the Lunar Festival, and you have additional quests you can complete there.

How to get to Moonglade in WoW Dragonflight

The easiest way is to get the Dragonriding customization in Moonglade. Pick up the Lunar Festival quest from a Holiday Enthusiast NPC in Valdrakken near the bank at 54.2 60.0 coordinates. Then travel to your capital city (Orgrimmar or Stormwind) and turn in the quest. Complete a short fireworks quest and get a Lunar Festival Invitation. Stand in the light area, surrounded by NPCs, and use it. This will teleport you to Moonglade. There, you can use any mount you like to fly to Valadar Starsong. 

WoW Season of Discovery players agree one armor type needs a major buff in phase 2
WoW Classic: A Dwarf overlooks the excavation site in the Wetlands
WoW Season of Discovery players agree one armor type needs a major buff in phase 2
Izabela Tomakic Feb 5, 2024
All changes coming to WoW Dragonflight's Love is in the Air event
Female elf wearing Valentine's transmog in WoW
All changes coming to WoW Dragonflight's Love is in the Air event
Izabela Tomakic Feb 5, 2024
WoW devs have chalked Season of Discovery's faction balancing up as 'ridiculously great success'
Screenshot of area in front of the Gnomeregan dungeon in WoW.
WoW devs have chalked Season of Discovery's faction balancing up as 'ridiculously great success'
Hayley Andrews Feb 5, 2024
WoW SoD: How are where to farm Grave Moss in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
A screenshot of the Scarlet Monastery in WoW Classic, exterior.
WoW SoD: How are where to farm Grave Moss in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Feb 4, 2024
How to get a Silver Rod and Runed Silver Rod in WoW Classic
Neeru Fireblade inside his hut in Orgrimmar's Cleft of Shadow in WoW Classic
How to get a Silver Rod and Runed Silver Rod in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Feb 4, 2024
