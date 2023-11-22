How to get the white Dragonriding drake customizations in WoW Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight, your Dragonriding drakes have a ton of customizations and the latest addition to that is the white scales color. The color is beyond beautiful, but it will take you some time to get it.

Dragonriding drakes can be customized at the Rostrum of Transformation stations scattered around the Dragon Isles. You can customize a ton of little features like the color of your drake, eyes, tails, fins, armor, and so many more little things to make that dragon fully feel like it’s yours. Personally, I like to change the colors of my drakes often, and that’s why I have all possible Dragonriding drake scale colors.

Here’s how you can get the white Dragonriding drake scale customization in Dragonflight.

How can you get the white Dragonriding drake scale customization in WoW Dragonflight?

To get the white Dragonriding drake customization, you need to complete the Tyr questline. This is a long questline that started at the very beginning of Dragonflight and it consists of four separate chapters—Silver Purpose, Tyr’s Fall, Reforging Tyr’s Guard, and the final chapter of the story.

On top of that, you have to complete the Bronze Reconciliation storyline to unlock Eternus, otherwise, you won’t be able to start the quests.

How long does it take to get the white Dragonriding drake customization in WoW Dragonflight?

The time that will take you to get your hands on the white Dragonriding drake depends on where you are in the Tyr storyline. I was stuck on Tyr’s Fall chapter and it took me roughly one hour to get it since there are a lot of unskippable scenes and RPG elements you need to sit through.

Which Dragonriding drakes get the white customization in WoW Dragonflight?

Five Dragonriding drakes get white scales. Image via Blizzard Entertainment