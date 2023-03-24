How to get the Speck of Bronze Dust in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 has brought an integral new game mechanic to players in the Zskera Vault. After finishing the initial questline in the Forbidden Reach and accruing enough Zskera Vault keys, players will have access to run through the Zskera Vault. The solo instance is important to socket your Onyx Annulet with Primordial Stones, but hidden within the vault’s many rooms are other rare reagents, items, and even mounts.

The Mossy Mammoth is a mount that players can only get by running through the Zskera Vault and finding, and later combining, very specific items. The Speck of Bronze Dust is just one of the various reagents that players will need to collect in order to eventually craft the newly minted mount.

If you are on the hunt for the Mossy Mammoth but do not know where to find the Speck of Bronze Dust in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, look no further. This is everything you need to know.

Where to find the Speck of Bronze Dust in WoW Dragonflight

The Speck of Bronze Dust is just one item required to craft the Mossy Mammoth mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, but it is only one of six required reagents that players will have to find. If your goal to add this mount to your collection, you should be on the lookout for all six items. Below is the full list required for the mount.

Strange Petrified Orb

Scrap of Black Dragonscales

Drop of Blue Dragon Magic

Everburning Ruby Coals

Speck of Bronze Dust

Emerald Dragon Brooch

All six of these items can only be found in the Zskera Vault. Since the chests in this solo mini-dungeon instance are randomized, players will need to continuously search rooms and chests until they eventually uncover all these items, including the Speck of Bronze Dust.

Image via Blizzard

After each item has been acquired, players will need to combine it with the other five items in order to craft the Mossy Mammoth mount. Below are all the stages and combinations required to acquire the mount.