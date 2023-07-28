How to get the Silver Pig pet in WoW Dragonflight

Blizzard brings back yet another WoW pet from a decade ago. Here's how it can be yours.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s “newest” cosmetic pet has become available to the player base, and this throwback Silver Pig pet hasn’t been available for well over a decade.

Blizzard has been bringing back relics of the past throughout Dragonflight, making toys and pets like the Ethereal Portal and Spirit of Competition (both of which hadn’t been available since 2008), and in the game’s newest Prime Gaming collaboration, another practically ancient bet is back on the market.

The Silver Pig is now available for WoW players who link their Blizzard account to their Prime Gaming account. The promotion will run from the end of July throughout most of the month of August, meaning players will have just about four weeks to claim the Silver Pig and add another rare pet to their collection.

The Silver Pig is available from now until Aug. 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get WoW’s Silver Pig through Prime Gaming

The Silver Pig has not been available in-game since 2008 when it was a promotional item for that year’s Chinese New Year event. Furthermore, the Silver Pig was only available on Chinese servers for a limited amount of time before it became a Recruit-a-Friend reward, meaning only a select number of players had access to the pet.

Now, the entire WoW player base can get their hands on this throwback pet by linking their Prime account to their Blizzard account. Once you’ve linked your accounts, you can click the “Claim” button on the item’s dedicated page, then click the “Get in-game content” option once you’ve been redirected.

Related: All current WoW Dragonflight Prime Gaming rewards and how to earn them

From there, all you have to do is launch World of Warcraft, open your collections tab (Shift-P), and navigate to the pets menu to unwrap the Silver Pig pet, which should come in a neatly wrapped gift box.

The Silver Pig will be available through Prime Gaming until Aug. 24.

About the author