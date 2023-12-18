How to get the Lake of Fire Warlock rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Here's how to get one of the most sought-after runes in SoD.

One of the most valuable runes you can get as a Warlock in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery is a chest engraving for the spell Lake of Fire.

This spell is remarkably strong in Fire-based Warlock builds as it leaves an area on the ground beneath your target that causes all other targets inside that AoE radius to take increased fire damage from you and your demon.

Thankfully, the rune for Lake of Fire can be earned by Alliance and Horde players via the same method as there are no differences between the two factions when it comes to getting your hands on the rune. In many other cases, there are stipulations even between races, let alone factions. But for this rune, the method is the same across the board.

Here’s how you can get the Lake of Fire Warlock rune in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery.

Lake of Fire rune location for WoW SoD Warlocks

To start your journey toward acquiring the Lake of Fire spell, you’ll first need to track down Zixil, a goblin merchant who travels in between Southshore and Tarren Mill in the Hillsbrad Foothills. Although Hillsbrad is technically a neutral zone, there’s a stronger Horde presence in the area during the Season of Discovery, so if you’re an Alliance loyalist, you’re going to want to be extra careful when traversing through here on PvP servers. Alliance players don’t have much of a reason to be in the Hillsbrad Foothills outside of going through there to get to Shadowfang Keep, so be on the lookout for any PvP-hungry players who might be stalking the zone.

Zixil consistently travels between the Horde town of Tarren Mill and the Alliance town of Southshore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you find Zixil, purchase the Demolition Explosives from the merchant for a total of one gold. This reagent will be key in earning the Lake of Fire rune later down the road.

Remain in the Hillsbrad Foothills, but head northeast to Durnholde Keep to coordinates [79, 40]. There, you’ll find a pile of rocks and debris marked as “Rubble.” Stand directly on top of the pile of rubble and use the Demolition Explosives you purchased from Zixil. If done correctly, you will destroy the rubble and a locker will appear containing the rune for Lake of Fire.

If you miss the rubble or you stand in the wrong place when detonating your Demolition Explosives, the footlocker containing the rune for Lake of Fire will not appear and you will lose access to your explosives. You only get one shot at claiming this rune, and if you mess it up, you’re going to have to return to Zixil and plunk down another gold piece before you can try again.