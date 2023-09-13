How to get the Infinite Scales Dragonriding drake customizations in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonriding is one of the best features that World of Warcraft players ever got, especially because it comes with cool customizations like Infinite Scales.

The Infinite Scales customizations are unique Dragonriding drake options that color your favorite dragon in black and white. What makes them so special is that this look is inspired by the Infinite Dragonflight, a corrupted faction of the Bronze Dragonflight that wants to turn Nozdormu into Murozond, the evil version of himself, and bring about the Hour of Twilight. The Hour of Twilight is a prophesied event in WoW history that is supposed to free the Old Gods from their prison.

So, if you want to be as cool as the Infinite Dragonflight, here’s how you can get the Infinite Scales Dragonriding drake customizations in Dragonflight.

How can you get the Infinite Scales Dragonriding drake customizations in WoW Dragonflight?

The last boss in Dawn of the Infinite drops the customization. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You can get the Infinite Scales Dragonriding drake customizations by defeating and looting the final boss in the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon, Chrono-Lord Deios, on any difficulty.

The drop rate chance is not 100 percent, but you should expect to get these customizations after approximately two to three runs if you don’t get lucky at first.

It’s important to know that there are five Infinite Scales Manuscripts, and you might not get the customization for the drake you want from the get-go, but it should be quite easy since it’s not hard to farm this dungeon on Heroic difficulty. Besides that, I have to say that you need to unlock each customization separately, and this shouldn’t take you more than 10 runs in total to unlock.

All Infinite Scales Dragonriding drake customizations in WoW Dragonflight

Renewed Proto-Drake: Infinite Scales

Cliffside Wylderdrake: Infinite Scales

Windborne Velocidrake: Infinite Scales

Winding Slitherdrake: Infinite Scales

Highland Drake: Infinite Scales

