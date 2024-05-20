How to get the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent mount in WoW

The Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent is one of the most famous mounts added during the original run of World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria, and players can get it once again in the expansion’s ongoing Remix event.

During the WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix event, all raids and world boss lockouts that were once weekly are now rotating on a 24-hour schedule. This means that instead of having one chance per week to farm mounts and other pieces of loot from bosses, you now have seven. With a daily reset in mind, you can farm for mounts like the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent more often.

Its black-and-white spectral appearance is extremely unique, and has always made the serpent one of the most coveted mounts in the game. Ever since it was added to WoW back in 2012, its rare drop rate and extremely visually appealing color scheme have made the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent a massive flex if you’re able to add it to your mount lineup.

No, I don’t have it either. Stop judging me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how you can get the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent in World of Warcraft and WoW Mists Remix.

Where to farm the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent

The Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent is farmable in Kun-Lai Summit from the Sha of Anger world boss. The Sha of Anger can be found at coordinates [55, 64] in Kun-Lai Summit, on the road between Kota Basecamp and One Keg. You’ll know you’re in the right spot when the sky darkens above you into shades of staggered blues with white-black tendrils.

The road out of One Keg is dangerous. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sha of Anger always attracts a crowd, so if you see people gathering, it’s likely the boss will spawn soon. The respawn timer for the Sha of Anger is about 10 minutes long.

How much Bronze does the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent cost?

If you don’t want to spend any more time farming the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent during WoW’s Mists Remix event, you can head to any Infinite Bazaar vendor in Pandaria and purchase the mount with Bronze that you’ve earned during the event. Bronze is the Pandaria Remix-specific currency that you earn from completing tasks within the event, ad it takes just about 40,000 Bronze to permanently add the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent to your collection.

